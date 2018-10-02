Cardi B Comforted By Hubby Offset After She’s Charged In Strip Club Brawl: See Sweet PDA Pic

Offset always has Cardi B’s back! The couple was spotted cuddling up and showing off their PDA in NYC on Oct. 1 just hours after she surrendered to police over an alleged strip club brawl.

The love is stronger than ever between Cardi B, 25, and Offset. The Migos singer was seen with his arm around his wife’s shoulders as they walked side-by-side together in New York City on Oct. 1. Cardi B and Offset are rarely spotted out together due to their busy schedules, so this PDA was a real treat. Offset is the most supportive husband during this difficult time.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, kept her look super casual in a long coat and pink slippers. She was also clutching a pink blanket while walking down the street. It was a long day for the “Bodak Yellow” singer. Only hours before, Cardi turned herself in to the NYPD and was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault. The charges stem from an alleged brawl at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York, in Aug. 2018. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 29, according to CNN.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Cardi B is “confident she’ll beat these charges,” but the thought of going back to jail is “really terrifying for her.” Cardi and Offset welcomed a baby girl named Kulture in July 2018. “Cardi can’t stand to spend even one night away from Kulture so the idea of being behind bars, away from Kulture, is enough to make her cry,” a source close to the rapper revealed. “It’s devastating.” Let’s hope this issue gets resolved soon!