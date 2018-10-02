The tension is getting high aboard the yacht! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 6 premiere of ‘Below Deck’ where Caroline goes off on Josiah. Watch now!

This season of Below Deck is going to be D-R-A-M-A-T-I-C. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the season 6 premiere, things take a turn for the stews when Josiah, the first male stew, tells Caroline to be quiet. Caroline gets seriously offended. “I do not like to be shushed,” she says in the preview. “It’s dismissive, it’s belittling.”

Also in the preview, Kate and the stews help the very cute Ashton get ready to surprise the guests as one very sexy Cupid. He goes all out for the guests. And, yes, he goes shirtless! There’s nothing wrong with a little eye candy! Hellooooo, Ashton!

Season 6 of Below Deck will premiere Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The new season will set sail in Tahiti for the first time in franchise history! Captain Lee, and his most trusted chief stewardess, Kate Chastain, are back for another season of above-deck demands and below-deck drama. Joining the crew are steward and stewardess Josiah Carter and Caroline Bedol, chef Adrian Martin, bosun Chandler Brooks, and deckhands Ross Inia, Ashton Pienaar, and Rhylee Gerber.

The synopsis for this season reads: “Captain Lee brings M/Y Seanna to the crystal clear waters and black sand beaches of Tahiti. To ensure smooth sailing this year, he hired his most trusted stew, Kate, along with a new crew who are all full of experience on the water. Kate is excited for a new adventure out of the Caribbean and a new team to manage. Her interior team consists of formally trained butler Josiah and former solo stew Caroline. Kate immediately bonds with Josiah, her first male stew, but when their friendship turns into an exclusive clique, Caroline is left out. Chef Adrien turns up the heat in the kitchen with his complex and creative four-course meals that immediately impress Kate, but when his diva reputation surfaces, he clashes with the interior and feels Kate’s wrath. On deck, bosun Chandler has all the hard skills he needs from growing up in his yachting-captain father’s footsteps. But despite his confidence, Chandler begins to crack under the pressure, and his deckhands Ross and Ashton poke holes in his managerial technique. Ross, a bosun on his last charter, steps up when the stress of the excruciating season gets to Chandler, while Rhylee, a green female deckhand but experienced Alaskan fishing boat captain, requires more guidance from Chandler than he anticipated. When there is a near-fatal accident involving a man overboard emergency, the crew is shaken to the core and must band together to finish out their intense charter season stronger than ever.”