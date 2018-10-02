Exclusive
Bella Hadid Warns Kendall Jenner Not To ‘Play Games With Anwar’ & Hopes She’ll Be Her Sister-In-Law

bella hadid supports kendall jenner anwar hadid
Just because she ‘completely supports’ her best friend dating her little bro, doesn’t mean Bella isn’t giving Kendall advice to make it last, a source tells HL exclusively. We’ve got all the details!

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, may be best friends, but it sounds like Bella wants to be even closer to the KarJenner sis! In fact, now that Kendall and Anwar Hadid, 19, seem to be heating up with lots of Fashion Week dinner dates — and big ol’ hickeys! — Bella is too thrilled for the next level of their relationship, a source close to the model told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It would be Bella’s dream to see her BFF Kendall in a committed relationship with Anwar,” the insider said. “Bella is completely supportive of Kendall dating Anwar and loves her like a sister so the thought of having Kendall as a future sister-in-law is beyond exciting.”

But just because she’s shipping the cute couple doesn’t mean she’s leaving them to it. The model has plenty of advice for Kendall on treating her brother right — and keeping him around. “Bella is protective of Anwar though and knows Kendall has a tendency of dating around and sometimes being noncommittal, so she just told her not to play games with Anwar, and to always be honest with him,” the source added. ” Bella has shared some advice with Kendall in order to pursue a relationship with her brother, but mostly said Kendall should just be herself because Bella knows what a beautiful person Kendall is, inside and out.”

We love that Bella’s reportedly giving her little bro and BFF the green light! This comes just after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian when Kendall admitted she wanted to get married, which makes this news extra exciting. “I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like ‘F**k it, let’s go right now,” she said.
Who knows? Maybe all that sister-in-law stuff is even closer than Bella thinks! Here’s to hoping her older sis Gigi Hadid, 23, is just as supportive.