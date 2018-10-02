Abby Lee Miller Looks Tanned & Happy In Off-The-Shoulder Top 1 Mo. After Ending Brutal Chemo

Abby Lee Miller is tan and smiling one month after leaving rehab and reportedly ending chemotherapy for her lymphatic cancer diagnosis. See the ‘Dance Moms’ star’s glowing pics!

With a tan and bright white smile, cancer survivor Abby Lee Miller, 52, looks healthier than ever. The Dance Moms star posted a picture smiling alongside her party guests at Buca di Beppo in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, just a few months after posting pictures from hospital beds. The owner of Abby Lee Dance Company was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April, which is a form of cancer that originates from the lymphatic system and can affect “the jaw, central nervous system, bowel, kidneys, ovaries, or other organs,” according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Along with her emergency spinal surgery, Abby has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, sharing her last video of treatment on Sept. 5 to Instagram. That marks almost a month ago from today — we’re so happy for Abby!

A day before Abby showed her injections to Instagram fans, it was reported that the dance director had “completed chemotherapy,” according to E! News. “She can’t walk at this point and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to walk again but she’s known this was a possibility for months now,” the insider further claimed to the outlet on Sept. 4, along with the announcement that Abby’s leaving rehab. The Dance Moms star was still wheelchair-bound in her party picture from today, but we’re so excited she’s come this far. Abby’s insurance was being billed a jaw-dropping “50k a week” for her chemo treatment, according to her Sept. 5 Instagram post!

Understandably, Abby’s celebrating. Her Italian restaurant party follows on the tail of her birthday celebration on Sept. 19! Two days before turning 52, Abby dolled up and hit West Hollywood’s Rage nightclub with friends. In a sparkly top and hoop earrings, Abby shared selfies from her #partytime to her Instagram Story, which you can check out in the link above. Abby’s finally taking a breather after almost five months in rehabilitation and eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud, before being released in March of 2018.

Abby’s getting her groove back. She still has her biting sense of humor that Dance Moms fans oh so loved! “I was showing off my summer tan, posing with the 2 fairest people in Cali!!!” Abby hilariously captioned the photo below. “Which 1 of us is “the fairest of them all???”