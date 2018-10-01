UB40: 5 Things On The ‘80s Reggae Band At Center Of Bizarre Bar Fight Involving Brett Kavanaugh

Could Brett Kavanaugh’s past get any more controversial? We’ve got 5 things to know about the band UB40, as a new police report says that the SCOTUS nominee got in a bar fight after a 1985 concert by the British reggae act.

Maybe Brett Kavanaugh had too much “Red Red Wine?” The reggae band UB40 had become a subject in the increasing list of disturbing accusations against the 53-year-old embattled SCOTUS nominee A statement made by his then-friend Chad Luddington on Sept. 30 claims he, Kavanaugh and several other friends attended a UB40 concert in Sept. of 1985 when in their junior year at Yale. Now a NC State University professor, he claims that they went to a bar after the show thought they spotted UB40’s lead singer Ali Campbell. When the man asked them to stop staring at him, Luddington alleges that Kavanaugh cursed at him and “threw his beer at the guy,” instigating a bar fight The New York Times has now obtained a police report from that night that details what went down during the fight, adding that Kavanaugh was questioned by officers but not arrested. We’ve got five things to know about UB40.

1. UB40 is a British reggae band that has been around since the late 70’s.

The band formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England. They are still active to this day, although their biggest success came in the 1980’s.

2. UB40’s most famous hit is “Red Red Wine”

Yep, you’ve heard it a million times. It’s not actually their own song but a cover. The tune was originally written, performed, and recorded by Neil Diamond in 1967 as a more sad acoustic ballad. UB40’s version lightened it up and gave the tune reggae flavor so that it became an iconic song that still played on the radio for decades to come.

3. UB40 managed to keep their original band membership in tact for 30 years.

Lead singer Ali left the band in 2008 after three decades at the helm. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue then followed his exit as shortly thereafter. A number of original remaining members remained and still tour and record, as Ali’s brother Duncan took over lead vocals following his sibling’s departure.

4. UB40 is one of the most successful reggae bands of all time

They’ve sold over 70 million albums worldwide and have been nominated four times for a Best Reggae Album Grammy Award.

5. UB40 is releasing a new album and embarking on a 40th anniversary tour.

Their 19th album For The Many is being recorded now and the band will tour in support of it starting in May of 2019.