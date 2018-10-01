Cecilia Vega: 5 Things To Know About Female Reporter Trump Insulted, Saying She ‘Never Thinks’

Cecilia Vega was publicly dissed by Donald Trump in a very uncalled for remark. Get to know this incredible journalist Trump mocked.

Donald Trump insulted reporter Cecilia Vega during a press conference on Oct. 1. After Trump called on her to ask a question, he said, “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s, like, in a state of shock.” Vega calmly responded, “I’m not. Thank you for that, Mr. President.” Then, Trump said out of nowhere, “That’s okay. I know you’re not thinking. You never do.” Here’s everything you need to know about the well-educated, smart and award-winning journalist that Trump brazenly demeaned.

1. She has more Emmys than Donald Trump. Which isn’t tough, considering that Donald Trump doesn’t have an Emmys. As part of the KGO-TV team, she was awarded an Emmy in 2010 for their local coverage. The California Newspaper Publishers Association, the East Bay Press Club, the Hearst Corporation and The New York Times have also given her awards.

2. She’s the senior White House correspondent for ABC News. After working KGO-TV, she joined ABC News in 2011 as an LA-based correspondent. From there, she went on to cover the 2012 election and Barack Obama’s organization.

3. Prior to covering the White House, Cecilia traveled all over the world for her assignments. In Japan, she covered the Fukushima disaster; In Rome, she covered the selection of the new pope; In London she covered the Olympics.

Pres. Trump says he'll answer @CeciliaVega's question about whether White House is limiting scope FBI inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh "later," preferring to talk about trade: "How about talking about trade, and then we'll get to that." https://t.co/Z0mDRU4a2I pic.twitter.com/RLKkqV6Q4f — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2018

3. She is a graduate of American University. A graduate of 1999, she went on to work for the San Francisco Chronicle as a reporter.

4. She had a memorable back-and-forth with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. After it was revealed that Michael Cohen would be cooperating with the FBI, she asked Sanders, “Did President Trump commit a crime?”

5. She’s married to a a California Highway Patrol officer, Ricardo Jimenez. Jimenez was previously awarded the Meritorious Achievement Award for risking his life and saving a drunk, suicidal man from jumping off the Bay bridge.