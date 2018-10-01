‘When We All Vote’ Rally: Francesca Reale, Rhyon Brown, & More On Why It’s Crucial To Vote In The Midterms

‘Stranger Things’ actress, Francesca Reale, and ‘Empire’ star, Rhyon Brown are using their platforms to inspire young girls to vote in November. We spoke to them at the ‘When We All Vote’ rally to find out why.

When Francesca Reale, 24, and Rhyon Brown, 25, hit the stage of a packed arena, full to the brim with 10,000 enthusiastic women and young girls on Sept. 28, you’d have thought they were all there for a Super Bowl halftime show or a sold out Beyonce concert. Instead, The Stranger Things actress and the Empire star were there – along with keynote speaker Shonda Rhimes, 48 – to take part in a remarkably important cause. Francesca, Rhyon and Shonda were at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center to inspire young women to register to – and actually – vote in the November 2018 midterms. And HollywoodLife was there right along side them. (You can also register to vote below, using the module embedded in this post!)

The voting drive is all part of former First Lady, Michelle Obama’s mission “When We All Vote” – a project dedicated to registering Americans to vote and engage in the political process. It’s a new organization that she co-chairs. HollywoodLife is partnering with Mrs. Obama’s project and we sat down with Francesca and Rhyon who explained why this event is so crucial for civic engagement, voter registration and voter turnout especially during this election year. “I feel like there’s no place I’d rather be than in a room with engaged women ready to make a change,” Francesca told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s perfect timing. I feel like it’s super important, more now than ever, to continue to show that we all have valuable voices, thoughts, and feelings that deserve to be heard and acknowledged.”

These two young women are using their platforms to inspire and encourage others. It’s something they are passionate about and we could feel that when we spoke to them. Francesca, who is a newcomer in the upcoming season of Stranger Things, said, “I really hope this rally encourages women to speak up either via social media or within their own schools and programs to start promoting social change among themselves.” The actress, who was wearing a cheeky tank top that read, “Your Manologue Is Boring Me,” added, “I also really hope that engages them to register to vote. This is kind of insane to me, I recently heard that two-fifths of our population who are eligible to vote, are unregistered to vote, which is an absurd number. So I really hope this helps them get excited about making their mark and going to vote.”

Actress and singer Rhyon Brown served as host for the groundbreaking event which gathered thousand of girls young women from several different Los Angeles public high schools. The talented star agreed with the sentiment when asked why this event is so significant and important to her. The Los Angeles native said, “Today is so important for me because I didn’t have anything like this when I was in middle school and high school. There weren’t these people coming to you like Shonda Rhimes and Hillary Clinton, saying, ‘Hey, we want your involvement. We want your opinions to start now. We want your voice to be heard.’ It’s awesome to be part of something as groundbreaking as this. As artists and people in the entertainment industry it is our duty to do things like this.”

Rhyon also explained why she thinks it’s important for young women to engage now – sooner rather than later. “We want to get the message out that we want your opinions to be heard now, and not when you’re in your mid-20s or your 30s, and you’re trying to figure out the scope of politics,” she said. “We have 10,000 girls in one room, who are really excited to have their voices heard. As artists, we have a platform, and a lot of times, girls and kids at these ages, they don’t necessarily go to the politicians, or go to the people that are holding office to get their information. But they look to celebrities and artists, like myself, to help steer them in the right direction and help them open their minds to things. I think it is my duty to be out here and to open the girls’ minds. It’s not about which way they vote, but it’s about them getting out there and actually making sure their voices are heard.”

HollywoodLife also caught up with several teen student representatives for the Girls Build rally – the program which brought all these incredible women together. Angelina Arminta, 18, described why this event was so personal and important to her. “We want to be more involved in political issues, we want to involve more Latinos into the community, and as women… We want to see more women involved.” Evelyn Perez, 17, added, “I decided to be part of today because I felt like I needed to be more involved in my community and politics. Last year, I came to one of these summits and I felt really inspired because most of us women were really inspired and that’s one of our goals. We want all women to be part of the community and part of civic engagement.”

Yisena Ancecile, 17, shared EXCLUSIVELY with us, “I decided to get involved because I wanted to show them that it’s OK as a girl to be involved in your community.” While Ali Curillo, 18, added, “I feel empowering the youth will help diminish the amount of political apathy in the United States because the U.S. has recently surged; data shows that there is more political apathy and less people are voting and so by encouraging the youth to vote we can change those numbers, make changes within our communities and beyond.” Meanwhile, Daisy Nincico, 18, said, “We want to see more women senators do things at a higher level for official levels.” And Karina Hernandez, 17, pointed out, “Today is so important because we’re trying to advocate youth involvement.”

“When We All Vote” hosted the event in partnership with the LA Promise Fund, and HollywoodLife spoke with the nonprofit organization’s CEO, Veronica Melvin. She was beaming with hopefulness and explained why it is so important for young girls to get involved in an event like this. “Just a couple of facts. In the last midterm election only one half of millennials voted,” she revealed. “Twenty-one percent of voters that were eligible did not register to vote, and 60 percent of eligible voters were never asked if they wanted to register to vote.” Those are some shocking numbers!

“And so with that information it’s our obligation to ensure we are doing more to activate people to register to vote and get out the vote,” Veronica added. “We’re excited to harness the energy of young people (because they have so much of it) to pre-register to vote for themselves. So we have all 16, 17, and 18-year-olds coming. They are going to be pre-registered to vote today which represents the largest register to vote event in the nation and then they will go back in units and work as teams to pre-register their peers, register adults, and work on getting out the vote events before elections.” When asked how significant the impact an event like this can have on the nation as a whole, she said, “We are excited to be partnering today with ‘When We All Vote’ which is Michelle Obama’s new nonprofit, non-partisan that is focused on bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to talk about what our rights and responsibilities are as they relate to our U.S. democracy.”

“Fundamental to that is the right to register to vote and voting. So we understand, as part of our civic duty, we want to make sure that each individual realizes that as well and is compelled to do so,” Veronica added. “We also know that people are more likely to register to vote, and vote, when it’s done as a social community. The more we talk about it early and often, the more likely they are to do it and to bring out their friends and families in that process.”

Just by looking at the enthusiastic crowd at this event it was significantly clear to us what an impact this rally had on thousands of people from all across Los Angeles. It goes to show how the youth of today can make a major change for tomorrow if they turn their cheers into action.