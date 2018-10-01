Meghan McCain Return Date To ‘The View’ Revealed: When To Watch Her Comeback

Meghan McCain is back – almost. The 33-year-old has announced her return to ‘The View’ just over a month after her dad John McCain’s death. Here’s what we know.

Meghan McCain, 33, is heading back to work on The View after taking time off to mourn her dad Sen. John McCain. The grief-stricken political commentator was, understandably, devastated when her father died of brain cancer on Aug. 25. She’s been absent from TV screens while her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, 62, Joy Behar, 75, Sunny Hostin, 49, and newbie Abby Huntsman, 32, have been debating hot button issues since season 22 kicked off on Sept. 4. Now, Meghan is returning back to her seat at the table to fight her political corner and point of view on Monday Oct. 8.

Meghan announced her return on Oct. 1st by tweeting a sketch of herself by cartoonist Steve Benson, who portrayed the proud Republican as a boxer sitting in the ring. “I will be getting back on the horse @TheView Monday October 8th.” Meghan wrote. “Thank you all for your patience & understanding.” She then added a quote from the movie Rocky Balboa: “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.”

It has been a long, tough road back to work for the self-confessed daddy’s girl who was heartbroken when her father died on Aug. 25 at the age of 81. Meghan has been out of the public eye since she gave her impassioned and emotional eulogy to the Vietnam War hero at his Sept. 1 funeral in Washington D.C. Ever since she has sporadically paid tribute to Sen. McCain on her Twitter page. On Sept. 24 Meghan shared a photo of them resting on a bench together. She tweeted, “One month tomorrow. I love you.” Four days later, on Sept. 28, she quoted legendary author C.S. Lewis, by tweeting, “The death of a beloved is an amputation.”

I will be getting back on the horse ⁦@TheView⁩ Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding ~ “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.”

(Thank you to Steve Benson & ⁦@azcentral⁩ for the pic) pic.twitter.com/k82gJCkEqr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 1, 2018

Meghan’s friends have given a hint of how she has been struggling to cope with her dad’s passing. On Sept. 17, CNN host and one of Meghan’s BFFs, S. E. Cupp told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “She’s OK. She’s still working through it. She’s taking a leave before she comes back into all of it. It’s been really, really hard on her.” But, ultimately, it was her family who reportedly urged Meghan to return to work, because it’s what her dad would have wanted. “She’s still in intense grief and will be sharing that on the show, but it was her brother, Jimmy, who was insistent on her going back to work, like their dad would have been,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her dad wouldn’t want her to be crying and feeling sorry for herself, but he would want her to be strong, get back to the grind and keep doing the great job that she’s been doing.” We look forward to seeing Meghan return to The View on Oct. 8.