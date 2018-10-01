Wendy Williams Slams Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Rant: ‘I Feel Bad For Kim & The Kids’

Wendy Williams got real this morning on her talk show when discussing Kanye West’s recent rant about Donald Trump & the 13th Amendment. She even witnessed some of his antics after the cameras stopped rolling on ‘SNL!’

Kanye West wasn’t the only celebrity guest this weekend on SNL! Our fave Wendy Williams also made an appearance in a sketch with Kyle Mooney, as his “celebrity girlfriend…with a pet pig!” Well, because Wendy was there, she also witnessed all of Kanye West’s nutty behavior during and after the show. “After the show goes off the air at 1 AM, Kanye is on the stage with all the actors, then he asked to do a third song, off TV but for us, and they said yes. So, Kanye went on a rant, and he was booed. He was booed by everybody in the audience when he talked about President Donald Trump, and then he said he was bullied backstage,” Wendy revealed on The Wendy Williams Show this morning, Oct. 1. “I’ll tell you this, he needs to stay in the house. Honestly.”

“I feel bad for Kim [Kardashian] and the kids,” Wendy continued, shaking her head. In Kanye’s rant after the SNL cameras stopped rolling, the rapper claimed the cast “bullied me backstage. They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.” Shortly after Kanye’s viral speech, he tweeted and then quickly clarified that the 13th Amendment — which abolishes slavery — should be repealed. “He does not appear to be all there, I know controversy sells, but this is a little controversial,” Wendy remarked.

While Kim has put up a supportive front for her husband following his pro-Trump rant, we hear EXCLUSIVELY that she is ‘mortified.’ “Kim loves Kanye to pieces, and his passion and creativity are two of the things she loves most about him, but sometimes she can’t help but cringe at his behavior,” our source said. The rapper will be on TMZ Live today, so stay tuned for that!