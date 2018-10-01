Wendy Williams Warns Khloe Kardashian To ‘Be Prepared’ For More Baby Backlash If She Keeps Posting Pics

Wendy thinks True is adorable — but says Internet trolls will keep bashing the baby until Khloe stops sharing photos of her five-month-old.

Wendy Williams, 54, has a message for Internet trolls going after Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter for the dark color of her skin. “Leave True alone!” she said on the Oct. 1 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “The baby is adorable.” But just because she thinks the five-month-old is “a cute one” doesn’t mean that Wendy believes hateful commenters are the only ones at fault for the negativity. “People will continue to throw darts at you if you keep putting the baby’s pictures online. If you’re going to keep posting, you gotta be prepared for the backlash,” she said. “True doesn’t have a say in the matter.”

By choosing to share shots of her daughter on social media, the reality star is opening herself and her little one up to backlash from her 80 million Instagram followers. Maybe she could disable the comments on her posts — it wouldn’t be the first time Khloe has done this! When trolls first started slamming True’s complexion after Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a sweet picture of cousins True, Stormi Webster and Chicago West, Khloe turned off her comments first and fired back on Twitter. “I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter’s skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that he is, the comment gets erased,” she tweeted. ‘If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.”

Khloe also added that she “doesn’t see color” in her house — but while Wendy didn’t touch on that, Twitter users sure did! “If you don’t see color then you don’t see your child,” one wrote. “The fact is that so much of who she is and will be is wrapped up in her skin color. The world will treat her differently because of it and you have a duty to prepare her for it.”

But it all comes down to this! “You never talk bad about someone’s baby outside of a kitchen table,” Wendy said, summing up this situation perfectly. “Not all babies are beautiful, but you keep that in the house.”

So if you don’t have anything nice to say — especially about someone’s newborn — don’t say anything at all!