T.I. & Tiny: How Filming Their Reality Show Again Has Made Them Realize They Are Soulmates

T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris have been secretly filming the seventh season of their reality show ‘The Family Hustle’ and after a year of ups and downs, it’s helping them to understand the importance of their love.

T.I., 38, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, are returning to television and it’s helping them to get closer than ever! The lovebirds have been in Georgia to secretly film the seventh season of their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and it turns out it’s been something that has really helped them to look at their rocky marriage and realize what’s most important. “They have always known that they are each other’s soulmates and have said it to each other many times, but sometimes as time passes you forget what got you there in the first place,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Filming the show again, realizing what they have with their kids and being together for so long has really made its mark for the better. A huge wake up call was when Tiny filed for divorce. It was her trying to get back to what they lost and what they let go from the love they have for each other.”

After all the reported drama with Bernice Burgos and other issues, T.I. has seen how Tiny has stayed by his side, which is something that has also helped him to know their love is true. “He realized that she is his ride or die and she feels the same,” the source continued. “They have stuck with each other through arrests, jail time and him having a wandering eye. The commitment that she still has for him proved herself to him and he knows he will never get any better than Tiny, so reconciliation is the only avenue he wants to pursue. They are aware that bumps in the road still might occur but they know that they want to deal with those bumps together. Love is hard and they know they have it and are looking to keep it that way.”

T.I. and Tiny have publicly showed that they continue to appreciate each other by displaying their affection through social media and beyond. Tiny recently took to Instagram to show off a trip they took together to celebrate the rapper’s birthday and they definitely looked like a husband and wife in love. “Regardless of the drama that they put on each other they are basically the hip hop version of Sharon and Ozzy [Osbourne], better together than apart,” the source said. “They don’t want to start over with anyone else, they are attached at the hip and always find their way back to each other and that will continue. Nothing is more important to them than to end up being together and that is what will be their end game.”

We’ve reached out to both T.I. and Tiny’s reps for comment but have yet to hear back.