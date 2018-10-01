‘The Voice’ Live Blog: More Talented Singers Hit The Stage As Blind Auditions Continue

The Blind Auditions are underway on season 15 of ‘The Voice,’ and more contestants take their turn in front of the coaches on the Oct. 1 episode. Follow along as it all goes down!

Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are continuing to build their teams as the Blind Auditions continue on the Oct. 1 episode of The Voice. The night’s first contestant is Dave Fenley, who sings “Help Me Hold On” by Travis Tritt, which he can relate to on a personal level. Kelly turns around almost immediately, and Blake eventually joins in. Since Dave is looking for a career in country music, it’s no surprise when he goes with Blake as his coach.

Up next is Steve Memmolo, a Ben Affleck look-alike who’s in an improv group, but also heads a wedding band. Steve sings “Spooky” by Dusty Springfield, and catches the attention of Adam and Jennifer toward the upbeat end of his performance. The two coaches battle it out to win Steve over, but in the end, he goes with Adam. Audri Bartholomew is the next contestant to sing. She performs “Never Enough” by Loren Allred, and gets Jennifer to turn her chair around. It proves to be a perfect pairing immediately, as the ladies unite to sing the song’s chorus together — they’re clearly a force to be reckoned with!

Rachel Messer is up next. She’s from a super small town, and her flight to L.A. for auditions mark her first time ever on an airplane. Rachel sings the classic country/western song “I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart,” and Kelly turns around right away, eventually followed by Blake. Unfortunately, Kelly once again loses a country artist to Blake on this one.

Here’s where the teams stand so far:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Mercedes Ferreira-Dias; Dave Fenley; Rachel Messer

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew

