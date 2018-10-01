‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Calls The Cops On Ryan After He Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Taylor

Yikes! During the Oct. 1 season premiere of ‘Teen Mom OG’, Ryan Edwards called Maci’s husband Taylor in a ‘fit or rage’, saying he was going to ‘put a bullet’ in his head.

Maybe it’s a good thing that Ryan Edwards reportedly went back to rehab, as he showed some major signs of aggression during the Oct. 1 season premiere of Teen Mom OG. And we can only imagine his behavior must have been a result of his past drug use. In the first few minutes of tonight’s episode, Taylor McKinney told wife Maci Bookout that her ex had called him “in a fit of rage” after he tweeted about Ryan still needing his mom to “wipe his a**.” Apparently, the tweet angered Ryan so much that he called Taylor and threatened to “put a bullet” in his head and “shoot up the house” — the very same house that Ryan’s son Bentley lives in. Maci became so worried over the threatening phone call that she called the police and filed an order of protection against Ryan. Fortunately, a judge sided with her and Taylor and Ryan is now not allowed to contact them for the next two years.

Meanwhile, Tyler spent most of the hour taking care of Nova since Catelynn‘s back in rehab. She’s still fighting issues with anxiety and depression, but Tyler admitted to his mom that he’s losing empathy for her. Especially after she called him one night and told him that she skipped her classes and just watched movies in her room all night. Tyler then met with a therapist and broke down in tears over the fact that he’s sacrificing his own happiness while taking care of everything else that’s going on around him. Could this be the end of their marriage? Only time will tell, but the trailer for this new season showed Tyler saying he’s “absolutely not” happy in their marriage. Yikes!

Later, Amber gave birth to her baby boy, James, before she spent most of the episode getting settled back at home. We also got to see Leah meet her new baby brother, and it was pretty special. Gary and Kristine even brought the kids over to Amber’s several days later so all the kids could bond with each other. After years of bickering, it really seems like Amber and Gary’s extended families are getting along. Let’s hope it lasts!

As for newcomers Bristol and Cheyenne, they also dealt with their fair share of drama. First, Bristol talked about the hate she’s received since joining the show, but she said she deserves to tell her story just like the other “teen moms” because she, too, was pregnant as a teen. And her story includes the fact that her husband, Dakota Meyer, suffers from PTSD as a result of serving in the Marines. They often fought over his anxiety issues, as she isn’t sure whether to believe he’s actually experiencing anxiety or if he’s just being a “di**”. But her husband broke down in tears, explaining how he was forced to watch his team get killed during an attack in Afghanistan in Sept. 2009. And as a result of the tragic event, he constantly has nightmares and lashes out.

Cheyenne also has some drama in her life, but it’s not as extreme as Bristol’s. Cheyenne shares daughter Ryder with her ex, The Challenge star Cory Wharton, so her life is a bit tricky. Especially because she’s now dating a family friend but still crushing on Cory. At least, that’s what Cory thinks. And we can’t say we blame him — she never wants the two guys to get together and no one can figure out why. Cory believes it’s because she still likes him, and if he were to say he’s ready to be in a relationship with her, she’d drop her boyfriend in a hot second.

