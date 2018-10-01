Sofia Richie posted a pic of herself in a sexy one-piece bathing suit that has got to be making Scott Disick thirsty right about now! Check out her poolside look here!

After Scott Disick recently spent the weekend with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids in New York City, Sofia Richie wasted no time in make sure he knew exactly what he was missing. The 20-year-old model shared a picture of herself on Instagram soaking up the sun in Malibu wearing a stunning black one-piece bikini, all while lounging about in a huge, plushy lounge chair in a cabana. Check out a full pic of her sexy look below!

However, when it comes down to all the time Scott is spending with Kourtney, Sofia is not pleased at all. “Sofia is really struggling when it comes to how close Scott is to Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a never-ending source of angst for her. Sofia is convinced that Scott is still totally in love with Kourtney, and that if Kourtney would take him back Sofia believes he would drop her in a heartbeat.”

However, despite feeling pretty low about how much of an effort Scott is making to hang with his ex, Sofia loves Scott’s new look. “Sofia loves Scott’s sexier, younger new look. It was all her idea, she has been begging Scott to clean up his long hair for months,” a source close to the heiress told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She did not like how long his beard and hair were getting and thinks he looks much more handsome after trimming everything off.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Sofia and Scott. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of Sofia in a bikini in our gallery above.