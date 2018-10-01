‘KUWTK’: Scott Disick Sets The Record Straight On Wanting Baby #4 With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick finally answered whether or not he actually wants another baby with Kourtney Kardashian on the Sep. 30 episode of ‘KUWTK’! Here’s what he said!

Does Scott Disick actually, truly want another baby with Kourtney Kardashian? The Sep. 30 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has finally revealed the truth. While Kim Kardashian mentioned in an earlier preview for tonight’s episode that Scott had texted her about wanting another baby with Kourtney, Scott denied this when Kim asked about it, saying, “No, that’s not true.” On top of that, when discussing it Khloe Kardashian, Scott admitted, “No, it was more along the lines of her saying how boring Kourtney was and if she was doing anything right she would have another kid with you. You know how it is. When somebody in the family is super passionate about something, you just gotta kinda pretend you’re with it even if you have no idea what they’re really talking about.” So, sorry all you shippers of Kourtney and Scott… but they are not having another baby anytime soon.

Kourtney and Scott have been causing quite a stir recently after they were caught spending some quality time together in New York City with their kids. On top of that, the former couple was seen checking into the same hotel on Sep. 29. And apparently Scott’s girlfriend Sofia Richie is none too happy about it. “Sofia is really struggling when it comes to how close Scott is to Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a never-ending source of angst for her. Sofia is convinced that Scott is still totally in love with Kourtney, and that if Kourtney would take him back Sofia believes he would drop her in a heartbeat.”

We reported earlier how Kim and Kanye West got into a couple of minor tiffs on tonight’s episode. The first fight that they had was over polaroids that Kim posted to her Instagram. And the second spat? Over a band-aid. Yep, you read that right. It was over a band-aid. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kourt and Scott. In the meantime, check out all of their pictures together from back when they were a couple in our gallery above.