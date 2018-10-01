‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Ryan Edwards In Rehab Again Just Days Before Son’s Birth

‘Teen Mom OG’ alumni Ryan Edwards is allegedly checked into rehab again after his July arrest for heroin possession…but he’s reportedly expecting his second child in a few days.

Ryan Edwards, best known as Maci Bookout’s baby daddy that appeared on four seasons of Teen Mom, is reportedly back in rehab, according to Radar Online. The 30-year-old Teen Mom OG star is now expecting his first child with wife Mackenzie Standifer, whom he wed in 2017, but will supposedly miss the birth of his son, the outlet continued to report. This will be Ryan’s second go at rehab this year, after first checking in for heroin abuse treatment on May 15. This news arrives after Ryan was arrested in his Hixson, Tennessee home on July 23 and charged with simple heroin possession, and even reportedly fought with an officer when the cops arrived!

But the Teen Mom OG star has since claimed that his latest charge was not “drug-related,” despite what the Red Bank Police Department and local sheriff’s office said. “I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed,” Ryan told E! News on Aug. 8, referring to his first charge for heroin possession in 2017. “The only drug related charge was the original one from two years ago, from before I went to rehab. There is nothing new that is drug-related.” Still, Ryan added that he takes “full accountability.”

As Ryan reportedly undergoes treatment for a second time, we’re reminded once again of his touchy relationship with MTV. The network supposedly didn’t invite Ryan and his wife back to Teen Mom OG because of his drug recovery, according to Mackenzie herself! “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Mackenzie told E! on July 20. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.” And MTV wasn’t the only one to put a distance between itself and Ryan after the star’s first charge for heroin possession. Maci, whom Ryan shares 9-year-old son Bentley with, has a two-year restraining order against her baby daddy, which she won in May.

Ryan’s supposed return to rehab couldn’t have arrived at a more conflicting time. We first announced Mackenzie’s pregnancy on March 27, and the reality television star has shared her baby bump with Instagram fans in multiple photos since. However, it appears that Mackenzie is taking her “for better or for worse” vow seriously. The expecting mother posted to Instagram on just Sept. 14, a few days before the rehab news surface, and showed her hand-in-hand with Ryan. The picture was accompanied by an equally romantic caption, which you can read below.

We wish Ryan and his family the best if the report is true. Ryan deserves a second chance, as he hasn’t refrained from admitting to the public that he’s messed up!