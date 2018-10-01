‘Rocketman’ Trailer: Taron Egerton Transforms Into Elton John — See Wild Resemblance

Taron Egerton is literally Elton John’s twin in the first trailer for ‘Rocketman,’ the upcoming movie about the iconic singer. The resemblance between Taron and Elton is absolutely insane!

Taron Egerton, 28, was the perfect person to play Sir Elton John, 71, in a biopic because he looks like the singer’s twin the first trailer for Rocketman, which debuted Oct. 1. The young actor, best known for his role in the Kingsman movies, plays the singer during his breakthrough years. “There are moments in a rockstar’s life that define who he is,” Richard Madden, who plays Elton’s manager John Reid, says the voiceover. “Where there was darkness, there is no you. And it’s going to be a wild ride.” The trailer also features Elton’s classic song “Rocket Man.”

Taron completely transforms into Elton, complete with the wild hair, sunglasses, and those flashy costumes. He will also be singing Elton songs himself, according to our sister site Deadline. Elton has one of the most incredible voices of our time, and Taron wants to do the singer justice. Sources told Deadline that everyone who has Taron sing has been “gobsmacked by the quality of his voice.”

Taron talked about playing the 5-time Grammy winner during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in Sept. 2017. “As far as I’m aware, the plan is that it will be the world’s first R-rated musical,” he said. “It’s going to be very unabashed in its depiction of him.” He also stressed that this is NOT a biopic about Elton. “Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t,” he told Collider. “It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun.” The movie also stars Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, Gemma Jones, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Sheila Eileen. Elton serves as an executive producer on the film. Rocketman blasts into theaters on Mary 31, 2019.