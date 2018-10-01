Rihanna Goes Braless & Puts Cleavage On Display To Promote Her Makeup In Dubai — Sexy Pics

Look who’s slaying in Dubai! Rihanna is visiting the country to promote her Fenty Beauty collection, and she looked incredible in a gold trench coat — with nothing underneath. See the pics here!

Wearing trench coats as dresses is one hot celeb trend these days, and Rihanna pulled it off like a pro over the weekend while spending time in Dubai. Ahead of an event for her Fenty Beauty collection, RiRi posed for sexy photos in her brown trench. The singer went braless underneath the ensemble, and with the jacket falling off her shoulder and the low-cut neckline, her cleavage was on full display! She completed the look with a chunky matching belt, and some trendy, gold-rimmed sunglasses. Talk about fierce, right?! This girl is on fire!

During her trip, Rihanna gave a master class to show off her collection and its partnership with Sephora, and she was all smiles as she took the stage and demonstrated how to use the products. With her hair slicked back into a ponytail, Rihanna’s face full of natural-looking makeup was the center of attention, and she looked incredible. While fans are anxiously waiting for the singer to release new music, she’s been focused on her Fenty beauty and clothing lines recently, and the hard work is definitely paying off.

“Dubai we had such a gret time with you!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram “Special thanks to @SephoraMiddleEast for hosting us here!!! And to all of our guests who came to support my first ever Artistry and Beauty talk! It was so fun to engage with you in person. Stay tuned for more to come.”

Amidst all her recent work on Fenty Beauty, Rihanna was also photographed working on a secret project with Donald Glover, which has had everyone talking for weeks. No details about what the two were up to have been confirmed, but it’s been reported that they’re working on a movie called Guava Island.