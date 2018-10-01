Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Pic Of BF Dennis Proposing On One Knee — See Instagram Moment

Porsha Williams melted hearts everywhere today when she shared a photo of the moment her boyfriend Dennis proposed to her. See the sweet pic here!



It just doesn’t get cuter than this. After Porsha Williams, 37, got engaged to Dennis McKinley on Oct. 1, she shared a sweet photo for all of her fans to see! The life-changing moment was caught on camera, and Porsha took her Instagram followers along for the engagement ride. “I said YES…. 💍🌹🙏🏾” she wrote under the photo she posted, which shows Denis kneeling, and placing a ring upon her finger. Porsha flashed a gleaming smile for the photo, in which she donned a hot pink dress, and a pair of strappy sandals. The reality star rocked a pair of oversized earrings in the image, but that’s not the only oversized jewel she’ll be wearing from now on. Her ring is MASSIVE! The rock is credited to jeweler to the stars, Richie Rich, in the caption.

Following the sweet engagement snapshot, Porsha had event more to share with her fans. In a separate post, she stood side by side with her soon-to-be hubby, an array of roses in hand. “Matter of fact I said HELL YESSSS lol !! Love you baby #DM❤️ I’m ready for the rest of our life!” she wrote below the pic. Porsha looked the picture of happiness!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is also expecting her first child with her fiancé! She first confirmed with fans that she was pregnant in Sept. 2018. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited, but I had mixed feelings,” she admitted to People. “The other feeling I had beside excitement was fear.” Previously Porsha revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage six years ago. “Just the fear of ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before,” she explained in the interview. With her man Dennis at her side, and the promise of forever on her finger, it’s hopefully only smooth sailing ahead for these two!

Click the Instagram slideshow above to see the adorable moment Dennis got down on one knee! Congrats to the happy couple. HollywoodLife will keep you posted of all of Porsha’s wedding details as they emerge.