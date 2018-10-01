Paola Mayfield: Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Poses In Thong — See Sexy Baby Bump Pic

Paola has been hitting the gym all pregnancy long — and it shows! The soon-to-be mom flaunted her pre-baby bod in a sexy mirror selfie. Take a look!

Paola Mayfield, 31, makes pregnancy look perfect. The 90 Day Fiance star has been slaying in skintight dresses and barely-there bikinis ever since she and husband Russ Mayfield, 31, announced that they were expecting in July — and her latest baby bump pic may be her sexiest yet! “My little angel keeps growing strong and healthy,” she captioned the hot shot. She’s sporting a red thong and white crochet bra top in the selfie, so her budding belly is on full display! She wore the same outfit in a family pic with Russ hugging her from behind. “Our protector,” she wrote. “We love you.”

But this isn’t the first time Paola has stunned with a sexy baby bump selfie! Back in August, she wore a teeny tiny two-piece while cradling her belly. She’s also worn body-hugging dresses and sports bras all pregnancy long, and we can’t get over how amazing she looks every time she steps out. Two months ago, she even admitted that she could still see her abs. “I haven’t changed my routine that much,” she captioned a video doing leg lifts. “I have days that I don’t feel like working out but I make sure that I don’t listen to that voice unless I really feel the need to let my body rest. Mommy knows best. My little one is so good to me.”

While Paola hasn’t opened up about her due date, she has told fans that she’s expecting a baby boy! She and Russ shared a sweet sex reveal on social media, complete with blue balloons and confetti.

“I’m always rooting for a girl, but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited,” she said. They both looked thrilled, but judging by her baby bump, Paola has still got a ways to go!