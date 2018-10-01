Interview
Milo Manheim: How My Mom, Camryn Manheim, ‘Motivates Me To Work Even Harder’ On ‘DWTS’

‘DWTS’ celeb Milo Manheim has a very famous mom! Milo told HollywoodLife and other media how his mother, Camryn Manheim, is keeping him confident and motivated throughout this journey!

Milo Manheim’s mom is Camryn Manheim, 57, the Golden Globe winner of The Practice. Milo,17, is a rising star in the industry and is currently a celebrity contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 27. Milo gushed that his mother has been so supportive as he’s made his way to the ballroom. “You know, I am so lucky to have a mom that has been in the industry for such a long time,” he told reporters after week one. “She is telling me to be myself, and she is telling me [that] when the judges say something it might be something that appears to be mean, but they’re actually just helping out. I really am listening to what they are saying, and I am definitely going to work on it. She just motivates me to work even harder.”

Milo is paired with pro Witney Carson, 24, and he also revealed what’s been the toughest challenge for him so far. “You know, the hardest thing for me is definitely getting over my nerves,” he continued. “My mentality is getting in the way of my body. When we are at rehearsal, I start thinking about the competition, and I start thinking all about it, and I start to stumble, but I just have to focus on my steps. I have drop into the dance and focus and really trust her and feel it.”

New York City and Las Vegas are the themed nights for week 2. For New York City Night, Milo and Witney will be dancing the Charleston to Robin Thicke’s “Living In New York City.” For Las Vega Night, they’ll dance to “Ashes” by Celine Dion. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.