Melania Trump ‘Excited’ For Solo Trip To Africa: Relieved To Be Escaping The White House Drama

Melania Trump is happy to be out of the White House and on her way to Africa for her first solo trip as first lady. A source close to FLOTUS told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’ll be a relief from the tense White House. “Melania is extremely excited to be spending time in Africa, and is really looking forward to her first solo trip overseas,” our source said. “With everything going on right now at home, it will be a huge relief to get away from the never ending drama.”

With all of the recent uproar surrounding Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination, and subsequent FBI investigation, taking a toll on the president, the first lady is happy to be elsewhere. “Donald has been acting like a bear with a sore head for weeks now, and is constantly ranting or raving about somebody,” our source went on to say. “It’s getting to the stage where Donald doesn’t trust anybody, and he seems to be in a state of constant paranoia. It’s utterly exhausting to be around him.”

We reported earlier how Melania was reportedly upset over reports that Donald showed Stormy Daniels pictures of their son Barron after their alleged affair. “Melania is disgusted by Stormy Daniels’ claim that Donald showed her photos of their son Barron before allegedly having sex with Stormy,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Donald has, of course, vehemently denied having any kind of intimate relationship with Stormy, but the more Melania hears about what supposedly happened between the two of them the more she questions if Donald is telling the truth.

