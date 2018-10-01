Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump ‘Excited’ For Solo Trip To Africa: Relieved To Be Escaping The White House Drama

REX/Shutterstock
Donald Trump Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, walk along the September 11th Flight 93 memorial, in Shanksville, Pa., escorted bySept 11 Anniversary Trump, Shanksville, USA - 11 Sep 2018
First lady Melania Trump and Mrs. Margaret Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya pose on the Colonnade of the White HouseKenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visit to Washington DC, USA - 27 Aug 2018
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after a short helicopter ride from Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump returns following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland Trump, Washington, USA - 16 Jul 2018
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the stairs of Air Force One during their arrival, at Andrew Air Force Base, Md. Trump was returning from a weeklong trip to Europe, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 16 Jul 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Melania Trump is ‘looking forward’ to her solo trip to Africa, away from Donald!  A source close to Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s pumped!

Melania Trump is happy to be out of the White House and on her way to Africa for her first solo trip as first lady. A source close to FLOTUS told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’ll be a relief from the tense White House. “Melania is extremely excited to be spending time in Africa, and is really looking forward to her first solo trip overseas,” our source said. “With everything going on right now at home, it will be a huge relief to get away from the never ending drama.”

With all of the recent uproar surrounding Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination, and subsequent FBI investigation, taking a toll on the president, the first lady is happy to be elsewhere. “Donald has been acting like a bear with a sore head for weeks now, and is constantly ranting or raving about somebody,” our source went on to say. “It’s getting to the stage where Donald doesn’t trust anybody, and he seems to be in a state of constant paranoia. It’s utterly exhausting to be around him.”

We reported earlier how Melania was reportedly upset over reports that Donald showed Stormy Daniels pictures of their son Barron after their alleged affair. “Melania is disgusted by Stormy Daniels’ claim that Donald showed her photos of their son Barron before allegedly having sex with Stormy,” a source close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Donald has, of course, vehemently denied having any kind of intimate relationship with Stormy, but the more Melania hears about what supposedly happened between the two of them the more she questions if Donald is telling the truth.

Melania Trump
Melania Trump steps onto Executive One as she embarks on her first solo trip.

We’ll keep you posted on how Melania’s trip to Africa goes. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent stylish outfits in our gallery above.