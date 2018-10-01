Meghan Markle’s Sister Reveals She Was ‘Hurt’ By Not Getting Wedding Invite & Apologizes For Disses

Is it too late to say sorry? Meghan Markle’s sister is attempting to repair their relationship, & issued a very public apology on TV. See her message for Meghan here!

We all have our fair share of family drama, but Meghan Markle, 37, may have more than most. The member of the royal family suffered a very public fallout with her sister, Samantha Markle, 53, and father, Thomas Markle, 74, but now, it appears that her older sis is attempting to make things right. During an Oct. 1 appearance on British talk show Jeremy Vine, Samantha expressed regrets for her prior public disses towards her sister. “I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to. And you know, I think everybody was hurt not being included or invited to the wedding,” she shared with host Jeremy Vine. “I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included, and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve.”

The Duchess’ estranged sister continued to reflect, saying that she wishes things were different. “The hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed, but believe it or not, it doesn’t mean that we love you any less,” she added. “I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and people are hurt. So moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different.” Could this be the apology needed for Meghan forgive and forget all the past antics that her family unleashed?

In case you don’t remember, Samantha has said a slew of insults about her sister on the internet, at one point even calling her “Cruella Deville.” The sister tweeted an article from ELLE UK on August 3, that suggested Meghan and husband Prince Harry were taking a break from the spotlight. “OK so Cruella Deville is retreating LOL,” she wrote in response to the article. “Let me know how that works out for you. @KensingtonRoyal.”

"It could have been nipped in the bud had everyone been included…" But Samantha Markle apologises to her half sister Meghan, after flying to the UK and not being able to contact her.@TheJeremyVine | @Channel5_tv | #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/iApIbTiPWm — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) October 1, 2018

While it’s unclear whether Samantha is being sincere, or simply looking for more time in the spotlight, we’ll keep you posted if Duchess Meghan gives any response to the interview.