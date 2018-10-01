Meghan Markle Doesn’t Believe Sister Samantha’s Apology Is Genuine: She Has ‘No Desire’ To See Her

After all of the public trash talking Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has done, the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t believe her sudden change of heart and apology.

When Meghan Markle‘s half-sister Samantha Markle flew to London over the weekend, everyone expected more vilifying comments or criticisms of the Duchess of Sussex. After all, Samantha has gone so far as to tweet that she is “Cruella DeVille” over Meghan not speaking to their ailing dad. Instead, Sam went on TV apologized for going public with their feud and explained that she was hurt she didn’t get a royal wedding invite. Meghan is one smart cookie and is not buying anything that Samantha is selling.

“Meghan won’t be watching any of Samantha’s TV interviews, and it’s doubtful she will read any of her interviews either, but she is being briefed daily on what’s being said. Quite frankly, at this point it really doesn’t matter what Samantha says, Meghan really has no desire to resume any kind of relationship with her, and her apologies just ring hollow,” a source close to the former Suits star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Their father Thomas Markle, 74, has done his share of calling out the Duchess on British TV following her wedding to Prince Harry in May. He claimed she cut him out of her life despite him being in ill health and was worried he would die before they were able to patch things up. "It's a whole different situation with Thomas though, Meghan loves her father dearly, and she truly believes he has been exploited and manipulated into behaving the way he has, our source continues.

Meghan’s dad infamously hired a paparazzo to take photos of him before her wedding and sold them to the press. He decided to bail on her wedding out of humiliation, then wanted back in only to claim he had a heart attack and was unable to travel. “Meghan will definitely make good with her father, when she decides it’s the right time to do so, but Samantha is a whole different issue. Meghan would have no problem with never seeing or hearing from her again, and she couldn’t care less how many apologies she publicly makes,” our insider adds.

“I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to. And you know, I think everybody was hurt not being included or invited to the wedding,” Samantha insisted in an interview with British TV host Jeremy Vine on Oct. 1. “I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included, and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve.” She added, “I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and people are hurt. So moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different.” Too little, too late when it comes to Meghan.