Happy Birthday, Matthew Daddario: See The ‘Shadowhunters’ Star’s Hottest Pics

Matthew Daddario turns 31 today, Oct. 1! Join us in celebrating the ‘Shadowhunters’ star’s birthday by taking a look through his hottest pics!

Happy birthday, Matthew Daddario! The Shadowhunters star turns 31 today, October 1, and we couldn’t let this important day go by without celebrating! So in honor of Daddario’s 31st trip around the sun, we rounded up pictures of him that are even hotter than, well, the sun.

Daddario looks good no matter where he is, whether that’s on top of a mountain or during Comic-Con. But seeing him at awards shows is always a special treat. Earlier this year, the actor attended the Teen Choice Awards with the rest of his cast mates from the Freeform supernatural drama. We were particularly enthralled with his outfit, which consisted of black jeans and a pajama-style shirt with drawings on it.

The TCAs proved to be a big night for the Shadowhunters cast, as their dedicated fans earned them some much deserved wins. The series won Choice Sci-Fi TV Show and Daddario won Choice Sci-Fi TV Actor! Daddario shared a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking his fans after the big win. “Thank you to everyone who voted me #choicescifitvactor and more importantly, voted all of us #choicescifitvshow! For all the hours and hours of creative effort and hard work from hundreds of people, I’m beyond thrilled at the impact our show has had,” he captioned photos of him and his cast accepting their awards.

“To the amazing people who helped make this show, and to the cast who made this an incredible experience, thank you. We’re all looking forward to 12 more episodes that I know will be most fun 12 hours of your darn life. Watch with us and keep in touch!” he added. “Shadowhunters fans, you’ve made this amazing! If you see me, say hello!” The beloved show was unfortunately cancelled by Freeform in June, but it will be returning for 12 more episodes including a 2-hour long finale in 2019 to give fans a proper ending.

So what are you waiting for? Get clicking through the gallery above to see some great photos of Daddario!