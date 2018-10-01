‘Manifest’ Recap: The Mystery About Flight 828 Continues & One Survivor Meets A Bloody End

What in the heck is going on? More questions were raised during the Oct. 1 episode of ‘Manifest’ and secrets were revealed. Plus, Michaela faced her best friend, the one who married her boyfriend!

The episode after the premiere picks up right where we left off. Flight 828 is no more. Ben wants Michaela to stay quiet about the voices in her head, while the FBI wants the passengers to stay the hell away from press. Ben is still trying to adjust to his life. He suddenly starts hearing music and it continues throughout the day. The melody leads him to one of the other passengers who has been hearing the same tune.

The man needs help. He wants to find his son who’s in jail at Rikers. Ben takes the man to the prison. The son, Audio, swear he was framed for stealing jewelry. Grace is hiding a massive secret, and Olive knows it. Grace is waiting for the right time to tell Ben about her boyfriend, but the longer she waits, the more it’s going to hurt. Michaela walks into work and runs straight into Lourdes. She totally avoids her. Michaela tries to bury herself in work, but she has to jump through hoops — a.k.a. therapy — in order to get reinstated.

While Cal and Grace are walking down the street, a woman stops Cal and says, “He is risen. He is not here. He is risen.” Grace is understandably shaken over the strange encounter. Later, Michaela overhears a conversation between Grace and her boyfriend. Ben doesn’t know him. She tells Michaela that she needs to “figure out” what she’s going to do. Michaela is shocked that Grace is even considering leaving Ben. “It’s an impossible situation,” Grace says. I’m going to need to see this boyfriend because Josh Dallas is a perfect human.

When Michaela and Jared finally talk again, she tells him that she doesn’t “hold anything against” him. He asks Michaela to not punish Lourdes as she comes to terms with the relationship. Michaela goes through Lourdes’s posts about her. Her friend never stopped caring. Michaela goes back to therapy and gets reinstated.

Even though she’s been advised against it, one passenger from Flight 828 is speaking out to the press. She’s being followed now, and it doesn’t look good for her.

Olive takes Ben to a storage unit to find Cal’s old things. She admits she could always feel that Cal was alive. Olive ends up breaking the news of Grace’s boyfriend to her dad. Suddenly, Ben hears the melody again. It leads him to the jeweler’s son, who robbed his own father and framed Audio. Michaela asks her brother whether or not he believes in miracles now. He thinks there has to be some sort of explanation for everything.

Michaela goes to see Lourdes and gives her blessing. “I’m the one who’s out of place,” Michaela says. She lies and tells Lourdes that she was coming back on Flight 828 to say no to Jared. She gives the ring back to Jared. As for Ben and Grace, he wants a second chance. “Please remember,” he pleads.

As for the Flight 828 passenger who spoke out to the press, she is DEAD. That eerie shadow shows up in her living room to put a bullet in her head. That same shadow appears on one of Cal’s drawings…