The wait is over! Lilly Ghalichi and her husband Dara Mir are now proud parents. We’ve got all the details on their milestone moment!

This is not a drill! Lilly Ghalichi, 35, and her husband Dara Mir just welcomed their first baby to the world, Alara Mir, and we couldn’t be happier for them. The former Shahs of Sunset stars officially became parents to a little girl on Sep. 30, according to Lilly’s Instagram. She wrote, “Alara Mir ❤️ Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. 💄 .” It feels like it’s been so long since Lilly announced that she was expecting with an adorable baby bump pic in March, but she’s been letting fans follow along on Instagram every step of the way so we can’t complain. The mom-to-be had pregnancy fashion down to a tee and stunned all nine months long. She looked amazing — and she’s going to be an amazing mom! “We are ready when you are baby girl!” she said earlier this month — and now her daughter’s here!

This may be her first time giving birth, but Lilly got lots of advice from none other than Kim Kardashian, 37. The reality star, who went to elementary school with Lilly’s husband, recommended getting an epidural. She didn’t just have tips and tricks for the hospital, but for afterwards as well. Kim wanted Lilly to make sure that she asked for all the help she needed! “As somebody that works as much as she does, she has nannies, and I told her how I was getting some criticism online about hiring a night nurse,” Lilly said. “I had recently posted that and her advice was, ‘You do what’s in the best interest of your child,’ and I really respected that. She’s just such a great mom.”

Fun fact! Lilly was so prepared for this baby’s birth, that she had her hair and makeup team meet her at the hospital so she could welcome her baby girl while looking glam AF. She was wearing the MILF lashes from her luxury lash line. Now that’s dedication!