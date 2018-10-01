‘L&HH Hollywood’: A1’s Mom Demands DNA Test After RoccStar Says He Had Sex With Lyrica

If you’ve been watching ‘L&HH Hollywood’, then you know Lyrica’s pregnant. But the father’s identity is still a mystery, as RoccStar has now added his name to the list of men who claim they had sex with the mom-to-be.

Who’s the father of Lyrica‘s baby? That, we may never know, as RoccStar is still insisting he had sex with Lyrica while she and A1 were on a break. During the Oct. 1 episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Ray J put together a group of guys with kids for “Fatherly Fridays”. Their kids didn’t get any invites, but for Ray J, it was an opportunity to meet up with other dads and bond over what their lives as parents are like. Anyway, one of the guys that Ray J invited was RoccStar and as soon as he showed up, he started bragging about how he seemingly had sex with Lyrica after she slept with Safaree (another rumor that started circulating as she reunited with A1). He described their intimate moment (or moments?) as a “bumpy ride”, but that’s all that he was willing to say. So this now means there are THREE potential baby daddies when it comes to Lyrica’s unborn baby.

And that’s not the only baby drama that Lyrica had to deal with this week. On top of the mystery of her baby’s father’s identity, A1 and Lyrica tried ending their moms’ feud, so they brought them together at a beach house to hash out their issues. And they nearly did that. In fact, for a good part of the episode, the two moms were getting along — something they hadn’t done in quite some time. But when Lyrica’s mom showed A1’s mom a video of an ultrasound appointment, she freaked. A1’s mom became irate when she learned that Lyrica’s mom got invited to the appointment, but she didn’t.

Almost immediately, she assumed it was because A1 may not be the father of Lyrica’s baby. So she told Lyrica’s mom that they should get a DNA test. As it turns out, she still doesn’t believe the Safaree and Lyrica sex rumor is just a rumor. And that angered Lyrica’s mom, so they started arguing before things turned ugly and A1’s mom grabbed her beach chair and tried hurling it at Lyrica’s mom. Fortunately, security guards stepped in and they separated, but it was definitely a close call! Sadly, it doesn’t look like these two will ever be friends.

