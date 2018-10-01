Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs In Skintight Red PVC Outfit With Bestie Jordyn Woods

Hot mama! Kylie Jenner is back to rocking crop tops and showing off her amazing post baby abs. We’ve got her sexy red PVC outfit while out partying with BFF Jordyn Woods in Miami.

Kylie Jenner’s body seemed to snap back into place quickly after the Feb. 1 birth of her daughter Stormi Webster. While her tummy flattened down quickly, now she has her abs back and is loving it. Her BFF Jordyn Woods turned 21 on Sept. 23, and the pair partied the night away at West Hollywood’s Poppy. Apparently that wasn’t enough as they kept the party going with another celebration bash in Miami on Sept. 30. Kylie, 21, killed it in a skin-tight red PVC outfit that consisted of a tiny bandeau top with little strings and matching pants with a silver front zip. Her taut tummy was on full display as she partied with Jordyn and other pals at LIV nightclub.

The ladies started out the evening with dinner at KOMODO before hitting up the club. Jordyn dressed equally sexy for their night on the town, donning a skin-tight white sequined super short mini dress with small white spaghetti straps. While the ladies were happy to share their nightlife outfits in social media pics, Ky got a rare case of shyness when leaving LIV. She covered her face and hit behind her pal as the paparazzi snapped photos of the duo.

Kylie has been all over wearing latex and vinyl clothing lately to showcase her hot body. She seems to have got to feeling completely comfortable with her post-baby figure, as the cosmetics mogul has switched over from track suits to a completely body hugging wardrobe over the past few months. She rocked a pink PVC halter mini-dress at a cosmetic launch party on Sept. 21 that looked like it had been painted onto her body. She then changed into a pair of pink latex pants with a tiny white crop top, again flaunting her abs and tiny waist.

The business tycoon revealed in a Twitter Live session on July 6 that even though she seemed to outwardly look terrific to all of us, Ky wasn’t completely happy with her figure five months after Stormi’s delivery. “My boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before.” Three months later and we’ve got body flaunting Kylie back and her wardrobe is sexier than ever.