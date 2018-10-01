Kourtney Kardashian Sexiest Selfie: Shows Off Her Nipples In Skintight Top

This could be Kourtney Kardashian’s raciest selfie yet. She’s showing off her nipples in a see-through white crop top that can rival any of her sisters’ sexiest photo shares.

Kourtney Kardashian is definitely one to flaunt her incredible body, but she tends to avoid actually flashing her nipples like her sisters Kim, 37, Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 21 have been infamously known to do. Maybe being linked to 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat is making the 39-year-old mother of three feel her sexiest because she just posted one of her raciest selfies EVER to her Instagram. Kourt decided to start the month of October on the hottest note by posting a photo in a see-through white one shoulder white crop top in front of a well-lit makeup mirror. As a result, the lighting made her nipples completely visible through the fabric. Kourt has her best body ever so no wonder she’s feeling so positive. The crop top showed off her enviable tight abs perfectly.

Kourt captioned the Oct. 1 selfie “Saturday Night Live.” Her brother-in-law Kanye West, 41, was the musical guest on SNL when the show kicked off season 44 on Sept. 29, so she very well could have been there with sister Kim watching the performance. The night before Kourtney wore a very similar top while attending the A. Human art exhibit in Manhattan. It was a nearly identical number that featured one long sleeve as opposed to the sleeveless one in her selfie. The fabric was heavier so even in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs fans could see she was definitely braless but didn’t get a look at her actual nipples on display.

It was a total family affair for Kourtney, as ex and baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, and their three kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, made it a group bonding trip as they flew from LA to NYC together Sept. 28 on a private plane. Scott played babysitter to the kids, taking them to the Sugar Factory while Kourt turned heads at the art exhibit. The Kar-Disick kids’ cousins were also in town, as Kim brought her three children by Kanye to New York with her. Daughter North West, 5, even attended her daddy’s controversial SNL performance.

At least these days Kourt doesn’t have to deal with a boyfriend who shames her for posting racy selfies. Trouble started brewing between her now ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, when he called out his GF over sharing a July 16 Instagram pic wearing a skin-baring thong. In the comments he openly shaded Kourt, writing, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Boy BYE! Kourtney didn’t need a man who would so openly diss her and the pair broke up three weeks later after 15 months of dating.