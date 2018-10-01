Khloe Kardashian ‘Terrified’ Of Getting Pregnant Again Amidst Tristan Thompson Relationship Issues

Khloe Kardashian’s not believing the cheating rumors, but she’s still scared of another pregnancy with Tristan Thompson happening soon, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Why doesn’t she want baby #2 right now?

Now’s just not the right time. Khloe Kardashian, 34, is fearing a second pregnancy with Tristan Thompson, 27, and not only because of his alleged cheating scandal from April. “Khloe would love to have another baby right away, but she’s really terrified of being pregnant during the NBA season,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. The NBA season kicks off on Oct. 16 and Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has already headed back to training camp. “She can’t help but have flashbacks to what she went through with Tristan the last time when he was away on the road,” our source continues. “And she really couldn’t travel with him that much because of her pregnancy.”

Although Khloe moved to Ohio right before delivering True, security camera footage of Tristan making out with one woman and motor-boating another in October leaked just two days before his daughter’s birth. “She would never blame it on her pregnancy, but the reality is things did happen and their relationship kind of fell apart for a while,” our source goes on. “She worries about getting pregnant again and how it will affect their relationship.” While Tristan and Khloe had since repaired their relationship with a PDA-packed vacation to Mexico in July, more check-ins on Tristan’s part and a recent date to watch White Boy Rick on Sept. 16, new rumors have spread that Tristan has strayed from his road to forgiveness.

We reported that Khloe believed Tristan wasn’t “fooling around,” according to our source, after he was photographed leaving Warwick’s Club in Los Angeles with friends and two mystery women on Sept. 20. But a new report has come forward to challenge Khloe’s trust! “Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” an eyewitness at the night club told Us Weekly on Sept. 26. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.” Since then, Khloe has posted ambiguous messages to her Instagram Story! “Never wish them pain…If they caused you pain, they must have pain inside,” one of the text posts read, which the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder shared on Oct. 1. Still, the messages could be directed at anyone…or Khloe could’ve just been feeling introspective!

Even though Khloe trusts her man now, she’s still scarred. “It was painful and humiliating and Khloe can’t imagine going through that again,” our source explains. But that doesn’t mean True will never have any siblings! “That being said, she absolutely wants more children with Tristan and she’s not going to wait until he’s done with his NBA career to make that happen,” our source reveals. “So the reality is she’s going to have to face her fears eventually. But for now her plan is to wait some more time before getting pregnant.”