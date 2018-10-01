‘DWTS’ pro Keo Motsepe will be EXCLUSIVELY vlogging every week for HollywoodLife, and he looks ahead to week 2 with partner Evanna Lynch! Watch now!

Dancing With the Stars season 27 pro Keo Motsepe, 28, and his partner, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, 27, are working hard to get ready for a two-night dancing event. “She’s killing it,” Keo gushes in our EXCLUSIVE DWTS vlog. Evanna is sitting nearby and says, “Am I?” She later adds, “I need to get up on your level, though. It’s insane how I will be, like, dying and you’ll just be [acts fine].”

Keo gives Evanna some advice about how to keep that incredible dancing stamina. “Breathe, you’ve got to learn to breathe,” he says. He notes that “it’s been an amazing week,” and they’re excited for the two dances they’ll be performing this week. “We’re going to make it to the finals,” Keo says confidently. “Every week, we want to improve and make sure that we come back strong and strong and strong.” During their first week, Keo and Evanna got 18 out of 30 from the judges. They’re ready to improve on that score and hopefully get that coveted 30 out of 30 eventually! We can’t wait to see what these two have in store for us!

When asked if she has anything to add, Evanna sends love to their fans: “We love you. Thank you for toughing this out with us.” Aw! Team Kevanna forever! On night one of week two, Keo and Evanna will be dancing a samba to “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee. On night 2, a.k.a. Las Vegas Night, they’ll be dancing a jive to “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Keep coming back every Monday for Keo’s EXCLUSIVE DWTS vlog with HollywoodLife!