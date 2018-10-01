Kelly Ripa, 47, Bonds With Adorable Teen Daughter Lola, 17, On Girls’ Day Out In NYC

Kelly Ripa and Lola were photographed on a mommy-daughter outing in NYC on Sept. 30, both killing it in casual street wear! See their adorable twinning moment, here.

Girls’ day calls for matching outfits! A three decade age difference didn’t stop Kelly Ripa, 47, and her daughter Lola, 17, from answering that call. The mother-daughter duo took a stroll through New York City’s Central Park in comfy black tops, mom jeans, white kicks and bare faces. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was dressed down from the last time we saw her, which was at the NYC Ballet Fashion Ball Gala on Sept. 27. Whether her fit is an elegant gown or a lazy day sweatshirt, Kelly’s beauty can’t be under-dressed…or out-dressed! SEE THE CUTEST PICS OF KELLY RIPA WITH HER 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER LOLA, HERE.

This isn’t the only photo we’ve seen of the morning talk show host with Lola! Kelly posted her own family picture to Instagram on Aug. 30, but there was a bit of a time jump — it was a snapshot from over a decade ago! “A #tbt 2003 reminder: ‘a vacation with your kids is a trip, not a vacation’,” Kelly hilariously captioned the photo, not only poking fun at her tired face and Lola, but also at her sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15.

And that wasn’t the only time Kelly has teased her daughter via social media. Lola jokingly implied she was fed up with her parents Kelly and Mark Consuelos’ Comic-Con posts in July, commenting under one of Kelly’s Instagram photos, “If I see one more thing about Comiccon.” Mama couldn’t resist a clap back. “[Y]ou should turn off your phone and clean your room,” Kelly replied. Mom’s still got it!

Clearly, Kelly and Lola have an easy-going relationship, if their matching outfits weren’t enough proof! But Kelly’s not just the fun mom. She’s a dedicated parent, as she revealed her and Lola went college shopping in New Orleans to co-host Ryan Seacrest on April 30. They checked out Louisiana’s Tulane University, and the institution’s two-year deadline before declaring a major pleased a concerned mama. “This speaks to me as a mom because I know it is very hard for 17-year-olds to declare what they want to do for the rest of their lives,” Kelly told Ryan. Strolling through parks together, going on college campus tours — famous moms and daughters are just like us!