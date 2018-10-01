Kanye West Fails To Drop New Album As Promised Amidst Latest Pro-Trump Rants & People Are Pissed

Once again, Kanye West has royally pissed the internet off. After failing to release his new album, & co-signing Donald Trump, his fans have just about had it!

Between promising an album that never dropped, and a slew of Pro-Donald Trump remarks, fans of Kanye West, 41, are losing their patience. The A-list rapper built some major hype around his forthcoming record, Yandhi, but when the Sept. 29 release day came and went, fans were furious. Twitter lit up with an onslaught of angry reactions from Ye’s fans. “why the f**k hasn’t Kanye released YANDHI yet,” one fan asked. “Damn still no YANDHI? Welp time to cry myself back to sleep,” another wrote. “I WATCHED 90 MINUTES OF FREAKING SNL TO SEE KANYE AND YANDHI HASNT BEEN RELEASED,” a third pissed off fan Tweeted.

Support for the rapper further wavered, when he was seen around New York City rocking a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, and then chose to wear the hat for his SNL performance. To make matters worse, he posted a pic online wearing the hat, with a message that left fans fuming. “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” he wrote. But- fans and haters alike seemed to agree there was no message of love behind the Tweet. “Kanye West, who said slavery was a choice, just called for the abolition of the 13th amendment,” one person wrote. “This is just terribly sad. The college dropout Kanye used to inspire young black men, myself included, and now he’s embracing a President that hates them,” he added.

Even celebrities are giving up on Kanye, and are expressing their dismay at his political views. Singer Lana Del Rey, 33, shared an especially scathing message for the rapper. “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous—then you need an intervention as much as he does—something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue,” she wrote in a comment on Ye’s post. Producer Swizz Beatz also addressed Ye’s shenanigans on Instagram. “F**K THE MAGA HAT @kanyewest #kanyewest ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ #F**kthemagahat we must face our POISON in order to POISE ON! Enough is enough Blessings.”

Earlier this summer, Kanye attempted to make amends with fans after claiming slavery was “a choice.” “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how that slave comment made people feel,” West told Chicago’s WGCI-FM during an interview. “So I want to take this moment right now to say … I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.”