Kanye West Confesses He’s Working To Get Colin Kaepernick & Trump Together For ’Special’ Meeting

Kanye West admitted to calling Colin Kaepernick to try to get him to the White House for a meeting with Donald Trump! Here’s what he said about their phone calls!

Kanye West had quite a weekend. After appearing as a sparkling water bottle in his musical performance on SNL, he later went on a pro-Trump rant that was cut from the show’s feed and later tweeted that he wanted to repeal the slavery-abolishing 13th Amendment, before walking back his comments, saying he only wanted to amend the amendment. Now, in an interview with TMZ‘s Harvey Levin, he opened up about his reaching out to Colin Kaepernick to bring him to the White House. “I’ve been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so we can bring Colin to the White House, so that we can remove that ‘sons of b***hes’ statement, and be on the same page,” he told Levin. Kanye is referring to Trump’s “sons of b***hes” insult he levied at the players who knelt during the National Anthem.

After his pro-Trump tirade and his comments on the 13th amendment, Chris Evans — Captain America himself — took Kanye to task over his words. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” he wrote on Twitter. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating. It’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Wendy Williams also joined in on the criticism of Kanye’s remarks. “After the show goes off the air at 1 AM, Kanye is on the stage with all the actors, then he asked to do a third song, off TV but for us, and they said yes. So, Kanye went on a rant, and he was booed. He was booed by everybody in the audience when he talked about President Donald Trump, and then he said he was bullied backstage,” Wendy revealed on The Wendy Williams Show. “I’ll tell you this, he needs to stay in the house. Honestly. I feel bad for Kim [Kardashian] and the kids.”