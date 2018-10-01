Kaia Gerber Is The New Face Of YSL Beauty — See First Campaign Images

Congrats to Kaia! The young model will appear in the YSL Beauty campaign, starting in January 2019, modeling Rouge Volupté Shine lipstick as well as the iconic Touche Éclat and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils.

Kaia Gerber, 17, is the newest Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauté, the brand revealed on October 1. “To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, colour and makeup,” Kaia said in a statement. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive while being so luxurious and cool!” The model-of-the-moment has been gracing the catwalk during New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. She’s everywhere! She’s achieved so much success at such a young age.

The daughter of legendary model Cindy Crawford continued, “I think these days, everything you do has to be measured with a degree of responsibility. If there are people who view me as a role model, I really hope to be able to create positive images and messages that inspire others to feel confident about the way they look, to look after themselves, and basically to be kind to themselves.”

Shot by photographer David Sims, according to the brand, “Kaia will star as the face of Rouge Volupté Shine, the iconic moisturizing lipstick, and will also be the muse for Touche Éclat and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils in forthcoming campaigns.” Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux created the makeup look for the campaign and gave her a super smokey eye and nude lips for the shoot. “The campaigns were so enjoyable to shoot — David (Sims) and I had both worked with Kaia before, so everything felt very easy, very connected, and we appreciated every moment,” Tom said in a statement.