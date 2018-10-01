Justin Bieber’s Dad Posts Sweet Pic With His Kids & A Cryptic Caption — Now Fans Think Hailey Is Pregnant

Jeremy Bieber has shared a family photo with all his children that has fans speculating that his son Justin and rumored wife Hailey Baldwin may make him a granddad soon.

Jeremy Bieber, 43, may have thought he was just posting a touching photo of him surrounding by his children. But on Oct. 1 the man also known as Justin Bieber’s dad, shared an Instagram pic with a cryptic caption that has Beliebers working overtime, speculating that Hailey Baldwin, 21, may be pregnant. Why? Well, the cute photo shows Jeremy with his youngest – 1-month-old daughter Bay – who is being cradled by her big bro Justin, 24. The pop star has his other hand around his little brother Jaxon, 8. Also in the pic are Jeremy’s oldest daughter Jazmyn, 10, and Allie, 11, his wife Chelsey Bieber’s first child.

It’s a beautiful, blended family moment. So why do fans think that means Hailey’s pregnant? It’s the caption that has created all the buzz. Jeremy wrote, “To be Father #Bieber’s.” Naturally fans wondered if that meant “father-to-be,” as in, is Justin set to become a dad with his model fiancée (possibly wife, if you listen to a couple of reports and her uncle, Alec Baldwin).

Fans flooded Jeremy’s Instagram page with comments. One person wrote, “IS HAILEY PREGNANT?” Another person wrote, “Okay but @justinbieber do not surprise us and be like ‘imma be a father’ this soon ma [sic] heart can’t take it pls.” Yet another person added, “father TO BE?”

Now, there’s no indication that Hailey is pregnant. However, we do know that Justin wants to be a young dad. He has said that on the record more than once. In March 2016, when asked about having kids, he told Glamour, “Yes! I’d love to be settled down by the age of 30.” Months earlier, in a November 2015 chat with Entertainment Tonight, he admitted that he hoped to “have a family – wife, kids” in the next 10 years. So, could Bieber Sr. be dropping a major hint? Or is everyone just reading way, way too much into one little picture caption? All we know is, if Hailey is pregnant, that would be one hell of a whirlwind romance!