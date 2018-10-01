Jennifer Lawrence hits Up Screening Of Ex Nicholas Hoult’s Movie With Her New BF: Weird Or Totally Cool?

Did movie night turn awkward for Jennifer Lawrence’s new bae? She and Cooke Maroney caught a screening of ‘The Favourite,’ which stars her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult!

What, was Night School sold out? Jennifer Lawrence, 28, and Cooke Maroney, 34, decided to take in a movie on Sept. 28, but it wasn’t just any movie. The Academy Award-winning actress and her new boyfriend saw a screening of The Favourite at the New York Film Festival. The film happens to feature Nicholas Hoult, 28, the man Jennifer dated for five years. Here’s hoping Cooke isn’t the jealous type, especially since another one of Jennifer’s exes was there. Darren Aronofsky, 49, who dated her from Sept. 2016 to Nov. 2017, was also in the audience.

So, what’s more awkward than seeing your current girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on the big screen? Turning your head to see her other ex, also watching that movie. Actually, it seems that Jennifer was there not for Nicholas or Darren, but for her bestie, Emma Stone, 29. Emma also stars in the film, and when she saw that Jennifer was in the audience, per PEOPLE, she pointed to J-Law and enthusiastically mouthed “Hey!”

Though, if Cooke did a quick search of Jennifer, he would know that she continues to support her exes, long after their breakup. “I’m friends with all my exes,” she told Marc Maron during a Feb. 2018 episode of his podcast, WTF. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick was a great boyfriend.”

Considering he’s a well-respected “mover and shaker” in the New York art scene, Cooke probably enjoys her bluntness. He’s the director of New York’s Gladstone gallery, which represents a number of high-profile art world clients like Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Matthew Barney, according to The Cut. “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” the source says. The couple met through a mutual friend, Laura Simpson, and they’ve been trying to keep it low-key every since. He also supposedly really likes the Taken movie franchise, so you know if they ever make T4ken, you know he and Jennifer will be there on opening night.