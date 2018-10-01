Jenna Dewan Leaving ‘World Of Dance’ After 2 Seasons: Read Her Heartbreaking Goodbye

Jenna Dewan won’t be returning to ‘World of Dance’ as a host for its third season! Check out her sad announcement here!

Well, this is the worst. Jenna Dewan took to Instagram to reveal some sad news — her time on World of Dance has come to an end. “Hi to my World of Dance lovers,” she wrote. “I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible.” Read the rest of the Jenna’s big announcement below.

We reported earlier how during her tenure on the show, Jenna was the one who cried on the set of World of Dance the most — including Jennifer Lopez. “I cry all the time, I cry a lot, spoiler alert, in life I’m a big emotional person,” she told James Corden on The Late Late Show. “If everyone caught their tears, there would be no more drought,” James responded.

While on the cover Women’s Health as part of their Global Naked Issue, Jenna opened about her split from Channing Tatum. “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself – my needs and wants as a woman,” Jenna admitted. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks.”

