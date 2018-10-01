Emma Watson Pens Moving Pro-Abortion Letter Everyone Should Read: ‘Restrictive Laws Endanger Women’

Emma Watson has never shied away from speaking her mind — and her pro-abortion letter is no exception! The actress urges women to continue to ‘fight for liberation’ in her moving message.

Abortion was legalized in Ireland when the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution was repealed on Sep. 18, and Emma Watson, 28, is honoring that decision now with an emotional letter in PORTER magazine. The articulate actress addressed it to Savita Halappanavar, an India-born dentist who passed away in 2012 after she was denied an abortion. Although Savita had a septic miscarriage, she was not allowed to abort under Ireland’s 1982 law, which protected both pregnant mothers and fetuses equally. “You didn’t want to become the face of a movement,” Emma began her pro-abortion letter to Savita. “You wanted a procedure that would have saved your life.”

The Beauty and the Beast star went on to describe the influence Savita’s family’s had in bringing this repeal to life. By sharing her memory and mourning her loss, they publicly supported the cause. “A note on your memorial in Dublin read, ‘Because you slept, many of us woke.’ That the eighth amendment enabled valuing the life of an unborn fetus over a living woman was a wake-up call to a nation,” Emma continued in her letter to Savita. “For you, and those forced to travel to the UK to access safe, legal abortion, justice was hard-won. From Argentina to Poland, restrictive abortion laws punish and endanger girls, women and pregnant people. Still, Northern Ireland’s abortion law predates the lightbulb. In your memory, and towards our liberation, we continue the fight for reproductive justice.”

It is so unfortunate that it took a tragedy to bring about major change in Ireland, but this is why Emma’s letter could not be a more timely read for Americans. Although abortion is currently legal in this country, many fear that Roe v. Wade may be overturned if Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is granted a lifetime term.

Before he can be appointed, though, the FBI will spend a week looking into multiple sexual misconduct allegations from both high school and college brought against Brett.