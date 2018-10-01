‘DWTS’ New York City Night For Week 2 — Live Blog

It’s New York City night! See who made it big in the big city and who might be sent packing from Manhattan.

Let’s get right into it! DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold did a smooth Foxtrot to “Boy from New York City” by The Manhattan Transfer. “I always watch for [footwork] — you nailed that. You were good last week and you were better tonight,” judge Len Goodman said. Bruno Tonioli said “you look like you’ve danced all your life.” Carrie Ann Inaba said he has a great blend of power and softness. They got a 24 out of 30.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev did a Cha Cha to “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift. “Respect. You took center stage by yourself. You took the wrong step but you got it back,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann loved her radiance and confidence, but said she needs to stop counting with her mouth. Len said it was a “competent performance. Congratulations.” They got an 18.

John Schneider and Emma Slater did a super fast Charleston to “New York’s My Home” by Sammy Davis Jr. “That was so polished and professional, you have great showmanship,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was a great improvement from last week. “That was a first class ride,” Bruno said. They got a 23!

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Cha Cha to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel. She has a fractured foot! Len said she looked confident but saw a little mistake. Bruno agreed that she messed up but caught herself and didn’t let it ruin the flow of the performance. Carrie Ann said she didn’t see the mistake and thought it was great! They got a 21!

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a ballet-inspired Argentine Tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live. Bruno said it was “Prima Argentina.” Carrie Ann said the lift and a wardrobe malfunction were “not great” but the rest was “stunning.” “A great mix of precision and passion. The best dance of the night so far,” Len said. They got a 25, including a 9 from LEN! WHAT?!

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson did a Foxtrot to “New York State of Mind” by Matt Beilis. “You’re the only contestant who has no performance experience in front of an audience, whatsoever. Tonight, I saw transformation from last week to this week. You’re a new man,” Carrie Ann said. Bruno said he is lovable, endearing and has the potential to go all the way. They got a 17, because Carrie Ann took off a point for a lift.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong danced an AMAZING Argentine Tango to “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig. “The lifts were spectacular! …but it lacked a bit of Argentine flavor,” Len said. “Futuristic fantastic. That’s how you dance!” Bruno said. Carrie Ann loved it: “you nailed it. It was sharp, strong, it was the bomb!” They got a 26!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did a lively Charleston to “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke. Bruno said, “that was exhilarating. So bright, so bursting with excitement!” Carrie Ann said, “what is going on?! This is week 2! You were fabulous!” Len said it was well done! They got a well-deserved 26, tied for the lead.

Keep reading our live blog..

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess did a Foxtrot to the “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe danced Samba to “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke did a Quickstep to “42nd Street” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber danced a Waltz to “A Natural Woman,” thanks to a live performance by Sarah Bockel from the Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”