Donald Trump Jr. Is More Scared For His Sons Than Daughters When It Comes To Sexual Assault: WTF?

One in five women report being raped in the U.S., but to Donald Trump Jr. — especially after seeing Dr. Christine Ford’s testimony against Brett Kavanaugh — the real threat is that his boys may possibly be falsely accused.

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” Donald Trump Jr., 40, said to Daily Mail TV while giving his first-ever joint on camera interview with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. While talking about “what’s going on right now” – specifically, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school – President Donald Trump’s eldest son was asked if he was more concerned for his sons or his daughters. “Right now, I’d say my sons.”

“For the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims,” he added. Process that for a moment: in a country where nearly one in five women reported experiencing rape at some time in their lives (per the Center For Disease Control) and one in three women will experience “some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime,” (according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center), Don Jr. is more terrified at the prospect that his boys may be accused of sexual assault. Either he’s trolling the #MeToo campaign, otherwise that statement seems terrifyingly cruel.

“I think it’s important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out,” Kimberly said about the allegations surrounding Judge Kavanaugh. “It’s very tough thirty five years later, but it doesn’t mean it should be ignored. …People need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well, and what motivations people may have.”

Keep in mind that Donald Trump Jr. has no problem believing sexual misconduct allegations when they’re being lobbied at Democrats. After Al Franken resigned from his Senate seat following allegations of misconduct (and when a photo of him allegedly placing his hands on a sleeping woman’s breasts surfaced) Don Jr. went online to mock Franken. “…because I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and God-darnit, people like me. #franken” he tweeted.

Also, let’s never forget that 22 women have accused Don Jr.’s father of sexual misconduct. When defending Brent Kavanaugh in an unhinged press conference, Donald Trump called all his accusers lairs, saying they “got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me.” He also said the allegations against Kavanaugh are a “bit fat con job.”