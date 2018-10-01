Daniella Perkins Shares Her Hopes For Ciara In Second Season Of ‘Knight Squad’

After the first season of Nickelodeon’s ‘Knight Squad’ was a major success, Daniella Perkins is ready to be reunited with her tiara & sword and see what’s to come for her character, Ciara!

Daniella Perkins‘ character in Knight Squad is exactly the role model we want for young girls right now — Ciara is brave and cunning, she knows her worth and won’t allow a man to tell her otherwise. As she prepares to film season 2, Daniella opened up to HollywoodLife.com about her hopes for Ciara, and what she wants young girls to learn from her. “I don’t want her to go to school as a princess, because I feel like Ciara is bringing something different for herself by coming in disguise,” Daniella revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “So many surprises could happen, anything could happen! It could go many directions.”

The 18-year-old also knows she’s being watched by young girls and boys, and she believes Ciara is a strong role model. “She is very strong and she’s very independent, and she knows what she wants to do. So I feel like that’s really cool, especially for teenage girls, because everyone’s constantly telling you to do something, but Ciara she’s mostly like, ‘I know what I want to do with my life’ and this is what she’s going to do,” Daniella explained. “I relate to her in that way too, because I’m very driven and I know my goals in life, and I feel like that’s something girls can take away from it.”

She added that it was important for her to be representing mixed race girls on television, saying, “Growing up I didn’t really see that many girls that looked like me on TV, darker skin and everything. So being able to show girls and be a lead role on a show is really special for me, especially on a kid’s network.” We love that! Now, you may recognize Daniella from the popular app Musica.ly! She and her equally-talented sister, Devenity Perkins, went viral for their fun sister dances, and are now both gearing up to take over the music, TV and film industry!

But don’t worry guys, the sisters promise they’ll be back to doing things together soon, too! “We’re coming back to Perkins sisters. We’re gonna start making videos again together,” Daniella revealed. Yay!