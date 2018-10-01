Brie Bella’s Husband Daniel Bryan Slams Haters For Attacking Her After She Injured WWE’s Liv Morgan

Brie Bella’s poorly placed kicks on Liv Moran during ‘Monday Night Raw’ had WWE fans hating on her for leaving Live with a concussion. Now Brie’s husband and fellow wrester Daniel Bryan is coming to his wife’ defense.

it was so painful to watc hBrie Bella‘s errant “Yes kicks” into opponent Liv Morgan, 24, during Monday Night Raw on Sept. 24. In the moves made famous by Brie’s hubby Daniel Bryan, she accidentally kicked her opponent in the face twice on the last moves, knocking her out. Fans have been hating on the 34-year-old WWE star hard for the poorly placed footwork that injured Liv, leaving her with a bad concussion. Now Daniel is coming to his wife’s defense in a lengthy series of tweets on Oct. 1. “I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks,” he began.

“Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example, I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV,” tweeted Bryan.

“In 2009 in our last match against each other, I concussed Nigel McGuinness after doing a dive into him in the crowd, where his head hit the floor. And there are others. As for the Yes kicks, two weeks ago I accidentally kicked Andrade directly in the head due to a miscommunication on my part. I feel fortunate that he was ok, because there are few feelings worse than hurting someone,” he said.

“Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself, Daniel concluded. “Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. # EndCyberbullying.

Brie also took to social media to address her haters. She wrote on Instagram about how much she loves her young daughter Birdie and the happiness and innocence of childhood while calling out cyberbullies. “We all were babies at one time. Filled with innocence, laughter and love. We never judged, hated or bullied people. We’d look in the mirror and played peek a boo with ourselves and think our shadow was the best thing ever. We just simply lived,” Brie began.

She then added “I hope people can find that feeling again, happiness. Happy people don’t waste their time or energy being cyber bullies….miserable people do. If you aren’t living the life you wish I pray that you find what makes your heart happy and stop wasting energy on promoting hate. For the happy people, silence hate. Don’t let it bring you down.”