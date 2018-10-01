Cristiano Ronaldo Sued For Allegedly Raping Woman In Vegas, Then Paying Her To Keep Quiet

A Las Vegas woman has filed a lawsuit accusing soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, of allegedly raping her in 2009, then paying her $375,000 to stay quiet about it. Here are the shocking details.

Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly raped a woman as she screamed “no, no, no” during a wild night in Las Vegas in 2009, according to a shocking new lawsuit filed on Sept. 28. Kathryn Mayorga claims that she met Cristiano during a night out at the Palms Hotel and Casino, and he allegedly invited her and her friends back to his hotel room. While Kathryn was changing into an outfit to wear in the jacuzzi, Cristiano allegedly “exposed himself,” asked her for oral sex, which she allegedly refused, then pulled her into a bedroom and allegedly raped her, according to the lawsuit, per CNN.

After the alleged attack, Kathryn says Cristiano apologized and told her he was “usually a gentleman.” She claims members of his team went on to allegedly “coerce her” into signing a settlement and non-disclosure, allegedly paying her $375,000 to stay silent about her allegations. Rape allegations against Cristiano were first reported by a German magazine in 2017, which his rep denied at the time. The same outlet first reported on Kathryn’s lawsuit on Sept. 28, and a rep for Cristiano called the reporting “journalistic fiction” and “blatantly illegal,” adding, “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way. This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy.”

Cristiano also posted a Facebook Live video on the same day the lawsuit was filed. “What they said today: Fake, fake news,” he assured his fans. “They want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous — to say my name. Yeah, it’s part of the job.”

Kathryn claims that she went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination after Cristiano’s alleged attack, and also reported the situation to police. However, she did not mention the soccer player by name at the time. A nurse and detective allegedly told her she would be “the subject of public humiliation” if she came forward, and that Cristiano and his team would “further humiliate her by publicly characterizing her as a woman who consented to sexual intercourse and because of his wealth and fame was now attempting to extort money from Cristiano Ronaldo by falsely accusing him of sexual assault,” Kathryn says in her lawsuit.

Cristiano allegedly hired a group of “fixers” after the alleged rape, who allegedly paid Kathryn $375,000 to “obstruct a criminal investigation and erode [her] credibility.” In her lawsuit, Kathryn accuses Cristiano of battery for sodomizing her, while also accusing him and his team members of “intentional infliction of emotional distress, coercion and fraud, and abuse of a vulnerable person.”