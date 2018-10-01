Captain America — Sorry— Chris Evans Slams Kanye’s Trump Support & It’s More Patriotic Than July 4th

Even Captain America is tired of Kanye West. Following Ye’s bizarre pro-Donald Trump tweet about abolishing the 13th amendment, Chris Evans said this is what happens when a man ‘doesn’t read books’

Maybe Twitter is the best way for Kanye West to articulate his ideas? A day after his bizarre appearance on Saturday Night Live – which included an off-air rant about President Donald Trump, 72 – Ye, 41, tweeted that his “Make America Great Hat” represents “good and America becoming whole again,” and that the US should abolish the 13th amendment (which abolishes slavery.) Chris Evans, 37, was one of the many people scratching his head in frustration over Kanye’s statement. “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” the Avengers star tweeted.

“The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating,” he added, “It’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.” Kanye would later amend his statement, saying that he meant that America should “amend” the amendment,” and not abolish it. It’s safe to say that this revision probably didn’t sway Chris’s opinions of Ye.

So, what is Kanye going on about? Does he want to un-abolish slavery? Probably not. The full amendment reads: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” The amendment’s exception clause – “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted” – is what prisoners have been protesting for decades, according to the Washington Post. The clause, which allows forcing prisoners to work as punishment for a crime, and has been blamed for creating a “prison industrial complex.”

Kanye has railed against this in his “New Slaves” song off the 2013 Yeezus album. “Meanwhile the DEA/teamed up with the CCA [a private prison corporation] / They tryna lock n—-s up/They tryna make new slaves/See that’s that privately owned prisons/Get your piece today.” So, to be fair to Ye, he probably doesn’t want to re-abolish slavery, but if that is the case, he didn’t articulate it on Twitter.

So, Kanye proposing a revision to the 13th Amendment to give prisoners more rights? That’s good. Defiantly wearing a MAGA hat – “my Superman cape” – and expecting Donald Trump, a man with a history of racist comments and practices, to do it? “Maddening,” as Chris says.