6 Stars Using Tape To Lift Up Their Boobs: Cardi B, Kim Kardashian & More

Forget sticky bras. All you need is tape for perky cleavage! Celebs like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Kristen Bell demonstrated how to get your boobs to defy gravity.

Going bra-less is all fun and games until a wild boob decides to play peek-a-boo in front of your dinner party. Some outfits, especially loosely draped dresses, require backup. Luckily, red carpet regulars have showed us — via visual demonstration — how to keep your boobs upright and out of trouble! We’ve gathered the most helpful celebrity guides for you to take notes from. Get ready for amazing cleavage selfies to boost your IG game!

Cardi B, 25, used the forefather of adhesives for her beauty hack: duct tape. What else do you expect from the queen of realness! The “I Like It” singer wore the tape as straps from her nipples to her shoulders as seen in an Instagram video posted on Sept. 27. Cardi revealed it was her first time resorting to tape, and gave a hilarious reason why. New moms can relate to this! “I have to f**king tape my t*tties up because, son, giving birth and sh*t,” she said in the video. “Like, my t*tties was already a little low low because I got my t*ts done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra, but while I was pregnant, my sh*ts was looking nice, though. Nice! Now Kulture did me filthy.” We’ll trust that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper knows what she’s talking about. Cardi killed it in two plunging outfits during Paris Fashion Week, one a Christian Cowan jumpsuit on Sept. 26, and then went head-to-head with Beyonce’s 2018 Grammys look in a vogue Michael Costello gown on Sept. 25.

But really, Kim Kardashian, 37, is the trailblazer of boob tape. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first showed us how it’s done in 2016 with an iconic photo. Like Cardi, Kim ditched her top and double downed on the tape from her nipples to shoulders. But instead of duct tape, the star swore on another type of tape to get the “perfect cleavage” in pictures. “I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape,” she shared on her website, KimKardashian.com. Kim then revealed why gaffer’s tape is alpha. “It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape,” she wrote. “Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off LOL.”

Seriously, Kim and Cardi’s method works! Even Chrissy Teigen, 32, and Kristen Bell, 38, employed the nips-to-shoulder strategy for their red carpet looks, which you can see in our gallery above.