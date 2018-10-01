7 Stars Wearing Sneakers With Skintight Dresses: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More

The biggest Hollywood stars are kicking their high-heels to the curb, in favor of some effortlessly cool sneakers. See the best celebs rocking this trend, as they break out their sexiest dresses!

Forget stilettos – today’s biggest stars are opting to keep it casual in a pair of comfy kicks, even when they’re rocking dresses! Celebs like Kim Kardashian, 37, Emily Ratajkowski, 27, Kylie Jenner, 21, & more, are ditching sky-high heels in favor of a classic pair of sneakers. Don’t think that a the low-key footwear option means a frumpy look though. These stars are looking gorgeous in sexy, skintight dresses when they’re pulling off this trend!

Just take a look at Kim K’s look from the night of Sept. 28. While in the Big Apple to support hubby Kanye West‘s performance on Saturday Night Live, Kim slayed in a curve-hugging bodycon dress that featured a large cutout across her stomach. The sultry look was jaw-dropping to say the least, and she paired her pink number with gray sneakers that perfectly complemented the dress, and were designed by her man. Kim has been wearing more from the rapper’s Yeezy line than ever before!

Emily Ratajkowski is the bodycon dress queen, (I mean duh look at her body,) but the time she opted to wear sneaks with her look was definitely one of her standout style moments. Back in July, the model was spotted in the streets of New York City wearing a bright red tank dress, and looking effortlessly cool with a pair of chunky sneakers on her feet. Sure – Em could have tossed on some sandals or wedges, but by daringly choosing to rock her taupe sneakers, the model’s unpredictable look was worthy of stopping-traffic. Plus, the star paired her street style ensemble with a square chainmail purse, proving that she’s not afraid to take risks in very accessory department.

Don’t even get us started on the steamy snapshot Kylie shared via Instagram on Sept. 21. She really took the sneakers and skintight dress look to the next level! In what looks like her living room, Kylie sprawled out on the floor, while wearing, a pair of Kanye’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White sneakers. In a white dress that left little to the imagination, Kylie stunned as she looked right at the camera. The reality star knew she was slaying big time! For all of the sexiest sneakers & dress looks, take a look at the gallery above!