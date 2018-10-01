Cardi B Surrenders To Police After Allegedly Ordering Violent Attack On 2 Strip Club Bartenders

Oh, Cardi. After allegations that her hubby Offset cheated, The Bronx native got herself into some big-time NYC trouble, & now, she’s turning herself into police.

Update: Cardi turned herself in at the Flushing precinct in the New York City borough of Queens before 10 a.m., according to Channel 4. She will not be arrested, but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in the strip club fight. She did not respond to reporters’ questions as she arrived to the precinct.

Original: Its official: Cardi B, 25, has turned herself into police, following her involvement with an attack on two bartenders at a Queens, New York strip club, according to TMZ. While the A-list rapper denied her involvement with the brawl for weeks, it looks like tides have turned, and she’s ready to face the law for what went down that night. The female MC allegedly will be charged for ordering an attack on 2 bartenders at Angels Strip Club, according to the publication. The two bartenders, sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi, allegedly had a long-standing beef with the rapper, because Cardi believed Jade had slept with her husband, Offset.

Cardi was at the strip club that night because Migos was performing, but the night turned sour when she came face-to-face with the two women. The rapper reportedly told her crew to attack the strip club staff with bottles, chairs, and even a hookah smoking device. While both women were injured, they refused any medical attention. Photos of the musician arriving to a NYC courthouse emerged on the morning of Oct. 1.

The surrender comes just two days after Cardi delivered a glamorous performance at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in NYC. In her first performance since giving birth, Cardi stunned in a red bra top, and a fringe skirt. At the massive show, which took place at the Great Lawn in Central Park, the rapper performed an epic set featuring her smash hits, including “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

This story is still developing and HollywoodLife will keep you posted as more details emerge.