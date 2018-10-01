Cardi B’s New Song With Meek Mill Will Be A Nicki Minaj Diss Track, Claims New Report

Cardi B & Meek Mill’s new song that they’ve got in the works is reportedly a diss track. Here’s what we know so far.

We knew that Cardi B and Meek Mill have reportedly collaborated on new music, but we weren’t sure if it would be specifically aimed at Nicki Minaj. Now, according to Adam Grandmaison (AKA Adam22), the song is likely a Nicki diss track. “I asked if the song felt like a nicki diss and the person just said ‘the fact that the song exists is a nicki diss’ read into that as you must,” he tweeted.

We reported earlier how Adam22 tweeted that there Cardi and Meek were “100 percent” working on a song together. In addition to their new music, Cardi and Meek were spotted hanging out at the Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players event on Sept. 28. On top of that, they were also seen cozying up for the cameras together as well. Of course, the real Cardi news today is that she turned herself in to police for allegedly ordering the attack on two strip club bartenders.

Despite news of this reported diss track, Meek has some regrets over their feud. “Meek feels horrible about the fight between Nicki and Cardi,” a source close to Meek EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has a lot of love and respect for both Nicki and Cardi and he would like to do whatever he can to hep squash the feud. Meek was inspired by working on things with Drake and he feels like if he and Drake can set aside their differences and work together, then maybe he can help Cardi and Nicki do the same. Meek wants to play peacemaker in this hip hop war because since his time in jail, his perspective on everything has changed, he wants to help now.”